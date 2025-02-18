Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Pedestrian stuck and killed by passenger train in Carpinteria Tuesday morning

By
New
today at 10:22 am
Published 10:29 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A pedestrian has been fatally struck by a passenger train in Carpinteria Tuesday.

According to Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, the pedestrian was struck at the unofficial crossing at the end of Calle Ocho and more information, including the identity of the person, will be released at a later time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

