Pedestrian stuck and killed by passenger train in Carpinteria Tuesday morning

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A pedestrian has been fatally struck by a passenger train in Carpinteria Tuesday.

According to Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, the pedestrian was struck at the unofficial crossing at the end of Calle Ocho and more information, including the identity of the person, will be released at a later time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.