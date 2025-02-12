Isla Vista property owners told an inspection plan could be ready by summer

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - There might be a lot of work on Isla Vista properties in the next few months before Santa Barbara County approves a new inspection program.

It's in the works and could be ready by the summer. The plan awaits a vote by the Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Laura Capps is the Chairman this year. She says the inspection plan is long overdue.

She has been walking through to personally check on the properties where she can. She says from the addresses she has seen, it is unsafe in many areas.

For now, she has just been looking outside.

The County wants to go inside too, to see if there are other over crowding, electrical, or fire dangers.

The rents for these units are among the highest on the Central Coast, for the units being offered.

Capps says it has been hard to keep up with what's happening due to the volume of work she says is needed. "74 properties and each have their own challenges. And, you know, we're trying to just tackle one by one, but then something else will happen," said Capps.

Wednesday, a work crew was doing roofing repairs to a multi-unit building on Del Playa Drive and there was other evidence of property owners who fixed what was broken.

Capps says they still haven't been able to get inside each unit where she believes numerous violations are taking place.

One address on the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive is where 23-year-old Jake Parker, who was back for alumni weekend, died last year when he fell over the side of a steep cliff. A large party was taking place at the time.

Laura Capps pointed out the new fencing that has gone up there and elsewhere.

"They had to put this in after and this is the height that we now require, which is six feet."

In addition to the work that county has done to add six foot high fences at all their parks in Isla Vista, property owners are also starting to comply as well. Some fencing had been shorter in the past and the risks were higher.

A current tenant said higher fencing has made it safer.

Kyle Virissimo said, "Everybody likes to stay safe. It's just don't go near that. Yeah, and, I mean, this is definitely a better option, but there should be bigger fences here, for sure."

He is very aware of the erosion, especially with stormy weather hitting the bluffs.

His address was also known to his mother when she lived in Isla Vista.

"She said that this used to be like a whole back yard (pointing to the open balcony area), and it used to go at least another 20 feet back out there," said Verissimo.

A flyer has gone out to 32 properties alerting tenants there could be bluff failures in the area and to call the County in an emergency.

For Capps and her staff, there are three main issues she is monitoring. "Massive coastal erosion, repairs that are just screaming out for attention, and exorbitant rents," said Capps. Getting in touch with property owners has also been difficult in many cases.

"It's hard to find the right person. And you get sort of the runaround. So you imagine here I am as a County Supervisor and I'm getting the runaround."

The County has a building complaint form now available online for someone to fill out if they believe their is something dangerous such as a code violation at their rental unit.