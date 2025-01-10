Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Hotels and Vacation Homes offer Discounted Lodging for L.A Fire Evacuees

John Palminteri
By
Published 12:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif – To led a helping hand in a time of need, various hotels and vacation homes in Santa Barbara are offering accommodations for evacuees of the L.A. County Wildfires.

A total six wildfires are currently set ablaze to L.A. County – the Palisades Fire has become the most destructive fire in the county's history.

Santa Barbara hotels and vacation homes are offering discounts for the over 100,000 evacuees.

A complete list of discounted lodging was provided by Visit Santa Barbara here. Accommodations are available at various hotels through Santa Barbara and Goleta whilst space remains.

Additional services include a 20% discount at The Breakwater Restaurant and The Shop Brunch.

Trauma Support Counseling and Day Camp for children is available at no cost at Cold Spring Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 10th from 9am - 2:30pm. Call (805) 969-2678 to RSVP.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content