Santa Barbara Hotels and Vacation Homes offer Discounted Lodging for L.A Fire Evacuees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif – To led a helping hand in a time of need, various hotels and vacation homes in Santa Barbara are offering accommodations for evacuees of the L.A. County Wildfires.

A total six wildfires are currently set ablaze to L.A. County – the Palisades Fire has become the most destructive fire in the county's history.

Santa Barbara hotels and vacation homes are offering discounts for the over 100,000 evacuees.

A complete list of discounted lodging was provided by Visit Santa Barbara here. Accommodations are available at various hotels through Santa Barbara and Goleta whilst space remains.

Additional services include a 20% discount at The Breakwater Restaurant and The Shop Brunch.

Trauma Support Counseling and Day Camp for children is available at no cost at Cold Spring Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 10th from 9am - 2:30pm. Call (805) 969-2678 to RSVP.