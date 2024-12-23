Skip to Content
Fire crews put out home fire caused by patio heating equipment on Marina Drive in Hope Ranch

Updated
today at 11:23 am
Published 10:33 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a house fire caused by patio heating equipment in the 4000 block of Marina Drive in the Hope Ranch neighborhood Monday morning.

Residents of the home were alerted to the danger by a working fire alarm and were able to successfully get out of the two-story home without any injuries shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

After leaving their home, residents called 911 around 4:53 a.m. stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

