Cottage Health opens new Primary Care Clinic in Goleta

December 2, 2024 5:40 pm
GOLETA, Calif. - Cottage Health just opened a new primary care clinic in Goleta.

Located at 334 S Patterson Ave, Suite 120, the clinic is now accepting new patients.

Scheduling an appointment can be done online.

Doctors at the new clinice believe primary care plays a vital role in maintaining overall health and well-being.

At Cottage Primary Care, physicians specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of common illnesses and chronic conditions.

Staff plans to offer patients a comprehensive care for health issues ranging from minor ailments to more serious conditions.

Patricia Martellotti

