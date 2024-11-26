Local store owners say in-person holiday shopping brings a connection you don’t get with a click online

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The holiday buying season is already underway and local store owners on the Central Coast say they are ready to help customers, in person, with service they won't find online.

It's a much stronger effort now in a very competitive market and when profit margins are so tight.

Many stores are making the message widely known in their battle with the cyber buying that has been an impact in recent years. But not all purchases on line are the deal they say, or the value for the price.

Returns or issues are also sometimes hard to navigate on a website or over the phone.

For 45 years, Mountain Air Sports has sold outdoor gear and specializes in personalized service even after the customer goes out the door.

Joey Duddridge and his family are local owners who just had a creative annual sale. Buyers could pick helium filled balloons and pop them at the counter. Inside was a discount slip up to 40% off.

"We focus on the products in the store and customer service. With those two things we will keep this place going," he said.

Right now it is ski season. Skis, boots, snowboards, and other related gear are very popular for all ages.

"A lot of our reps come in and educate us on the products," he said about having a staff that is familiar with the gear they sell. "We also have a lot of opportunity to go try a lot of the equipment. We use the stuff so we can have personal experience," said Duddridge.

The store also welcome customers who have purchased a product on line or somewhere else that isn't working out for them and try to remedy the issue with the right gear that is a perfect fit for their needs.

He says we can help them have fun and then they can trust us, and the next time around, they will come in to see us," he said. The store has regulars every year. "Our customers are awesome."

