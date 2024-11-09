Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

UCSB wins big at Portland 94-53

UC_Santa_Barbara_Gauchos_logo.svg
15 players scored for UCSB in easy road win
By
Published 5:39 pm

PORTLAND, Oregon. - Jason Fontenet II scored a team-high 21 points and made 5-of-6 from three-point distance as UCSB scored a lopsided road win at Portland 94-53.

Fifteen UCSB players scored including Kenny Pohto who had 16 points while Deuce Turner contributed 15 points off of the bench.

UCSB scored 47 points in each half and led by 19 at the break.

The Gauchos are 2-0 on the young season.

They shot 52.9 percent from the field and made 16-of-37 of their three-point attempts.

Portland is coached by former Dos Pueblos High School star Shantay Legans.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
college basketball
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content