UCSB wins big at Portland 94-53

PORTLAND, Oregon. - Jason Fontenet II scored a team-high 21 points and made 5-of-6 from three-point distance as UCSB scored a lopsided road win at Portland 94-53.

Fifteen UCSB players scored including Kenny Pohto who had 16 points while Deuce Turner contributed 15 points off of the bench.

UCSB scored 47 points in each half and led by 19 at the break.

The Gauchos are 2-0 on the young season.

They shot 52.9 percent from the field and made 16-of-37 of their three-point attempts.

Portland is coached by former Dos Pueblos High School star Shantay Legans.