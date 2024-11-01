Skip to Content
Witches fly in for their annual lunch in downtown Santa Barbara

today at 11:24 am
Published 11:36 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With stacked brooms off to the side, the annual witches lunch filled many tables at Anderson's restaurant and bakery on Thursday in downtown Santa Barbara.

Artist Patricia Chidlaw said she and some friends began this years ago and the word gets out every year.

This lunch had 60 witches attending, the largest group so far.

Chidlaw said some of the costumes were the best she had ever seen, especially the hats.

There was a special menu created by Andersons for those attending. The bakery also had a full selection of custom-made Halloween cookies.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

