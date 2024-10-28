Fire crews responding to vegetation fire at the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve Monday

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve Monday.

Crews were called to the scene around 5:06 p.m. and visible smoke was reported from the parking lot of the preserve at the intersection of Carpinteria Avenue and Bailard Avenue detailed the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.