Local business kicks off company-wide fundraising activity to benefit Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

today at 9:39 am
Published 10:35 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This is Seek Thermal’s third annual team building charitable event kicks off on Wednesday.

This year's event is called, 'Seek can make a difference'.

The company will be donating thousands of dollars of canned goods and dry goods to the SB County Food Bank.

Each team is going to be given a photograph of a famous building and they’re going to re-create each photograph into a canned-good structure.

Leaders of the company say this is their way of giving back to the community.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

