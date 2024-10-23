Local business kicks off company-wide fundraising activity to benefit Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This is Seek Thermal’s third annual team building charitable event kicks off on Wednesday.

This year's event is called, 'Seek can make a difference'.

The company will be donating thousands of dollars of canned goods and dry goods to the SB County Food Bank.

Each team is going to be given a photograph of a famous building and they’re going to re-create each photograph into a canned-good structure.

Leaders of the company say this is their way of giving back to the community.