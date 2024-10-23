Community Environmental Council kicks off ‘Living with Fire Summit’ in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Community Environmental Council and UCSB's California NanoSystems Institute are hosting the Living with Fire Summit in Santa Barbara this week.

During the summit, presenters will discuss progress, successes, and challenges of wildfire resilience projects in our region.

They will also share future opportunities for innovation.

The focus of the summit is to help inspire new wildfire resilience research projects, educate agencies on the wildfire resilience projects currently underway, and develop an understanding of the policy and technology gaps that need to close in order to advance wildfire resilience.

Presenters will address understanding of the nuances and complexities of wildfire and its impact and importance in each area of government activity.