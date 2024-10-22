Fire crews on scene for building fire in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is on the scene of a building fire at 340 Rutherford Street in Goleta.

Crews evacuated the building that affected two units while they knocked down the flames at 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the SBCFD.

One adult female refused treatment for mild smoke inhalation and no further injuries are known at this time, detailed the SBCFD.

It remains unclear how many people were evacuated from the building and Your News Channel will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.