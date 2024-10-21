Skip to Content
Pianos on State hits the final note for the year

John Palminteri
The Pianos on State art presentation has finished a three week presentation in Santa Barbara.
By
today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the most audible and popular art displays of the year in Santa Barbara has hit the final note for 2024.

"Pianos on State" is a project of the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative.

Specially painted pianos are placed in designated spots on State Street, from the Arlington Theatre down to Cota Street.

There's also a piano on Stearns Wharf and the steps of the Lobero Theatre.

They came out on October 1 for three weeks.

Passersby of all skill levels could play a few notes or full songs.

One piano player used a location to make a few dollars Sunday night, and put out a pumpkin tip container.

During the display, some special events at specific pianos took place with singers and additional musicians gathering around.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

