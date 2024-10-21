Pianos on State hits the final note for the year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the most audible and popular art displays of the year in Santa Barbara has hit the final note for 2024.

"Pianos on State" is a project of the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative.

Specially painted pianos are placed in designated spots on State Street, from the Arlington Theatre down to Cota Street.

There's also a piano on Stearns Wharf and the steps of the Lobero Theatre.

They came out on October 1 for three weeks.

Passersby of all skill levels could play a few notes or full songs.

One piano player used a location to make a few dollars Sunday night, and put out a pumpkin tip container.

During the display, some special events at specific pianos took place with singers and additional musicians gathering around.