Avocado Festival helps young musicians and Future Farmers of America shine

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Avocado Festival gives young people an opportunity to perform and volunteer.

Young musicians including Detar Music Students played on a Youth Stage during the three-day celebration of Peace, Love and Guacamole.

Future Farmers of America also took part.

Yohann Garcia Velez, Penny Wrought and Angel Pineda Santana helped auction off avocado trees and promoted their program.

They are seniors at Carpinteria High School and plan to study agriculture and animal-related fields in college.

"We put a lot of work and effort into everything, the program honestly, like, helps shape us for our entire lives," said Garcia Velez, "With me personally, it helped me become like a louder and more energetic person, socialize more and it really means a lot to me."

Members of the band False Puppet got their start as young teens at the festival.

They said they have been playing for 15 years and thanked the crowd dancing to their set in front of the main stage.

For more on the youth organizations helped by the festival visit https://www.avofest.org