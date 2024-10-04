Skip to Content
Santa Barbara City College locked down due to attempted stabbing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City College required a lockdown Friday afternoon due to an attempted stabbing outside the library, according to campus officials.

The lockdown was in place for 15 minutes and lifted at 3:27 p.m. as police arrested the suspect after they brandished a weapon, per campus officials.

No injuries are known from this incident and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

