Santa Barbara City College locked down due to attempted stabbing
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City College required a lockdown Friday afternoon due to an attempted stabbing outside the library, according to campus officials.
The lockdown was in place for 15 minutes and lifted at 3:27 p.m. as police arrested the suspect after they brandished a weapon, per campus officials.
No injuries are known from this incident and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.