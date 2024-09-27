Skip to Content
SBIFF'S Filmmaker Fund taking applications from independent filmmakers

today at 10:55 am
Published 11:16 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SBIFF's Filmmaker Fund is being offered in partnership with The Veraison Fund in celebration of SBIFF’s 40th year.

The focus of the fund is to help foster independent filmmakers of Santa Barbara County.

SBIFF is currently accepting applications from Santa Barbara-based filmmakers.

A jury of industry professionals will review all submissions.

Selected finalists will then be invited to pitch their projects at SBIFF’s Education Center.

Four filmmakers will be selected to receive up to $10,000 each to help fund their film.

The 2025 winners will be announced during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, taking place February 4th through the 15th.

The deadline to apply is September 30th, 2024.

For more information, visit: https://sbiff.org/filmmakerfund.

