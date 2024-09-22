Postcard Party volunteers write voters in swing states

GOLETA, Calif.-Postcard parties are being held to remind people to vote.

A postcard party took place at Draftsmen Aleworks in Goleta on Sunday afternoon.

The Progressive Turnout Project asked volunteers to bring their own stamps.

The band Joystix performed "Postcards from Paradise" and other songs while volunteers wrote 1,000 postcards to registered voters in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Georgia.

Hungry volunteers dined on Mylestone Barbeque.

The printed messages didn't tell recipients who to vote for, but thanks them or reminded them to vote in the November 5th election.

For more information visit https://turnoutpac.org/postcards-faq