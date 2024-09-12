Gardeners and firefighters responded to small structure fire in Montecito Thursday

MONTECITO, Calif. – Firefighters and two nearby gardeners responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Miramar Avenue around 11:44 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, gardeners working nearby noticed smoke coming from a small, 400-square-foot structure and began spraying the outside of the building with a garden hose.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within ten minutes of their arrival and the flames were isolated to the kitchen area of the small structure detailed the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The two gardeners were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene, but did not need to be medically transported shared the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation stated the Montecito Fire Protection District.