Voters pack Presidential Debate viewing parties

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Current drew Republicans and Indivisible Santa Barbara drew Democrats at separate Presidential Debate viewing parties on Tuesday night.

The Mesa Cafe and Arnoldi's Cafe turned the volume up for customers without taking sides.

Both had overflow crowds.

Voters at both parties shared their views.

"I think Donald Trump is doing well, you have to respond to a question and listening is a skill," said voter Christy Lozano.

"I think it is going great, Kamala is actually hitting her points and we have a huge contrast between a prosecutor and a criminal," said voter Christina Pizarro.

Santa Barbara Current Editor and Chief Jim Buckley appreciated the large turnout at the party he hosted.

Buckley said many of the people in attendance read and share his paper on the online platform Substack.

When asked about the debate Buckley said, "I think she is doing fine, I guess, I don't know, I can see Trump is kind of holding back emotions."

Lee Menichella called Arnoldi's a popular neighborhood place.

Menichella described the debate in progress by saying , "Trump is surprising everybody with very extreme oversimplification of things."

Watching with like-minded voters led to some cheers and jeers at both events.

Former Congressional candidate and actor Christopher Mitchum chose to watch the debate from the comfort of his own home.

While out doing an errand Mitchum said, "I think she debated very well, but I am a hardcore Trump supporter and I know Donald and I'm not wavering my vote," said Mitchum.

Many people attending Tuesday's watch parities said they plan to attend watch parties on Election Day, too.