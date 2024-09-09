Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

New asphalt going down on Coast Village Road in a nine-phase project

New asphalt is going down on Coast Village Road in a nine-phase project.
John Palminteri
New asphalt is going down on Coast Village Road in a nine-phase project.
By
New
today at 2:00 pm
Published 3:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Heavy equipment has moved in on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara for an asphalt resurfacing project.

The City of Santa Barbara says it will be a nine-phase project ending on Sep. 22.

Sunday night a section on the eastern end was carved up. It's not a quiet project, and both businesses and residents in the area were alerted to the work.

The crews will be working 12-hour shifts from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The entire section will be done from Olive Mill Rd. to the Hot Springs Road roundabout.

Traffic controls and detours will be in place during the project. Some people trying to get to restaurants had to walk in and out.

Earlier this year, other improvements were made including new parking areas for delivery trucks at the center mediums.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
City of Santa Barbara
Coast Village Road
KEYT
local business
Olive Mill Road
road work
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content