New asphalt going down on Coast Village Road in a nine-phase project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Heavy equipment has moved in on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara for an asphalt resurfacing project.

The City of Santa Barbara says it will be a nine-phase project ending on Sep. 22.

Sunday night a section on the eastern end was carved up. It's not a quiet project, and both businesses and residents in the area were alerted to the work.

The crews will be working 12-hour shifts from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The entire section will be done from Olive Mill Rd. to the Hot Springs Road roundabout.

Traffic controls and detours will be in place during the project. Some people trying to get to restaurants had to walk in and out.

Earlier this year, other improvements were made including new parking areas for delivery trucks at the center mediums.