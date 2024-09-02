Community rallies around local soul food restaurant in danger of closing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—When Stirling Nix- Bradley was faced with the stark realization that he may be shutting down his doors for good, he never predicted that the community would unite to keep his doors open.

“I'm just touched that all these people won't let us go away and we don't want to let them down,” said the Soul Bites Owner.

Little did Stirling know how much he transformed countless lives by leading with love, acceptance, and generosity.

“The way that Stirling has embraced me as a black queer man, like I have not had that experience a lot in my life. And so, so to feel that and to know that it's there has always sort of awakened my like undying support for this place,” said local Drag Queen Vivian Storm.

“The owner Stirling, like he takes your order, you know, he brings you your food, he talks to you. He asks you how your day is and it for sure is not run just like a business. But it is a family,” said Bethany Guerrero from the organization Santa Barbara Multicultural Professionals.

But treating business as a family has come with a cost.

In an effort to stay competitive and not alienate struggling customers, Stirling has not increased his prices to account for inflation.

“ The price of chicken, fresh fish and all the things that we use and we use fresh ingredients, they've all at least doubled,” said Stirling.

Several local organizations including Healing Justice Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Multicultural Professionals are planning two weeks of events in an effort to fundraise $30,000.

"There will be some dance performances like music performances, speed networking events, so hopefully something for everyone in the community to come out and enjoy as well as enjoy some delicious soul food and some drinks, all for a really great cause to keep the cultural hub,” said Sophia Lake from Santa Barbara Multicultural Professionals.

Soul Bites says it has until September 15th to raise the $30,000.