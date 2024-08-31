Labor Day gas prices will be lowest its been since 2021

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The roads are busy and travelers can expect lower gas prices as they head out the door for the long weekend. Labor Day weekend gas prices are projected to be the lowest they’ve been since the year 2021.

“The prices are competitive right now, they’re low as they were back then in 2021," said 76 gas station owner, Don Risdon.

According to GasBuddy the national average gas price on Labor Day will be $3.27 a gallon. Risdon said it’s not only busy on freeways, but on side streets as well.

“It’s been very busy. And as you see the gas prices, I won’t raise it until next week, we’ll see what happens with the trend in the cost of the gasoline, said Risdon.

The drop in prices can be credited to weaker oil prices, less major refinery outages than last summer and reduced demand for gasoline.

“I appreciate the gas prices going down, we just have to alter what we do and we love where we live, so we’re willing to do whatever is necessary," says Santa Barbara native Jaynie Wood

Not only has Santa Barbara County seen lower gas prices, but Ventura County has also jumped on the trend as well and prices are lower for this Labor Day weekend.

While the weather is expected to be hot and sunny for the Labor Day, fill up those gas tanks and enjoy, but be safe.