4th Annual Suicide Awareness Ride from Santa Barbara to San Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What began as an honorary bike ride to remember those lost to suicide has now evolved into a powerful movement as this Suicide Awareness Ride heads into its 4th year.

On Friday, August 30th, twenty-two dedicated bikers woke up before dawn to reach and accomplish a mission that’s close to their hearts.

This movement aims to raise awareness for those who have suffered in silence, with a message that "You Matter." The bikers will ride for three days, starting from Santa Barbara and finishing in San Diego on Sunday, September 1st.

The ride was founded by friends Mike Malicdem and Victor Banales, who are not only BMX riders but also share the pain of losing loved ones to suicide.

National Suicide Awareness Day is September 10th, 2024.

For more information on the organization you can follow their journey and their next ride on their official Instagram Page.