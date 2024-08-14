Skip to Content
Sonos Inc. laid off more than one hundred employees Wednesday

today at 4:32 pm
Published 4:50 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – On Wednesday, audio equipment manufacturer Sonos Inc. laid off more than one hundred of its employees, about six percent of its workforce.

According to the company's Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the estimated cost of the layoff is between $9 million to $12 million of which $6 million to $8 million is related to employee severance and benefits.

In June of last year, the company laid off about seven percent of their workforce which works at a variety of locations including Europe and the People's Republic of China.

The story was first covered by The Verge and detailed the divisions impacted included marketing, product and engineering, and software quality.

"We made the difficult decision to say goodbye to approximately 100 team members representing 6 percent of the company," said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence to The Verge on Wednesday. "This action was a difficult, but necessary, measure to ensure continued, meaningful investment in Sonos’ product roadmap while setting Sonos up for long-term success."

