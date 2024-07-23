Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

One person transported with burns from vehicle fire on North Jameson Lane in Montecito Tuesday

Image courtesy of Michael Mitchener
By
today at 5:04 pm
Published 5:17 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. – One person was transported with burns from the scene of a vehicle fire in the 1500 block of Jameson Lane in Montecito Tuesday.

According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, fire crews arrived at the scene of a truck fully engulfed by flames and a single injured person.

North Jameson Lane, from Hixon Road to Miramar Avenue, has been closed as part of the response shared the Montecito Fire Protection District.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

