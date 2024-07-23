One person transported with burns from vehicle fire on North Jameson Lane in Montecito Tuesday

MONTECITO, Calif. – One person was transported with burns from the scene of a vehicle fire in the 1500 block of Jameson Lane in Montecito Tuesday.

According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, fire crews arrived at the scene of a truck fully engulfed by flames and a single injured person.

North Jameson Lane, from Hixon Road to Miramar Avenue, has been closed as part of the response shared the Montecito Fire Protection District.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.