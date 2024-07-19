Police arrested a man who carjacked a taxicab early Friday morning in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Early Friday, a 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with a carjacking and brief vehicle chase that ended on southbound Highway 101 near the Sheffield exit.

On Jul. 19, around 1:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of North La Cumbre Road and Via Lucero for a reported carjacking stated Santa Barbara Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered that a taxicab driver had been carjacked by a passenger who had picked up from downtown Santa Barbara and driven to a location in the northern portions of the city detailed Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release about the incident.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, once they had arrived at the destination, the rider threatened the driver with a knife and stole the taxi and the driver's belongings.

Officers located the stolen cab in the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue and the 46-year-old fled the scene in the stolen cab shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The driver eventually yielded to officers on the southbound side of Highway 101 near the Sheffield exit and was taken into custody without further incident explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The 46-year-old was booked into the Santa Barbara County jail for carjacking, vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license, fleeing from officers, and probation violations stated the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The taxicab driver was not injured and was able to recover their cab and personal items shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.