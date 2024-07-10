Fire crews put out small fire near UC Santa Barbara Housing Complex

GOLETA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a quarter-acre fire near a UC Santa Barbara Housing complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two engines responded to the scene in the 700 block of Elkus Walk and forward progress of the flames was stopped at 4:01 p.m.

No structures were threatened, no injuries were reported, and the investigation into the cause of the fire has been turned over to UC Santa Barbara Police Department shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.