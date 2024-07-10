Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews put out small fire near UC Santa Barbara Housing Complex

By
today at 5:35 pm
Published 5:50 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a quarter-acre fire near a UC Santa Barbara Housing complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two engines responded to the scene in the 700 block of Elkus Walk and forward progress of the flames was stopped at 4:01 p.m.

Image

No structures were threatened, no injuries were reported, and the investigation into the cause of the fire has been turned over to UC Santa Barbara Police Department shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Image
Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
brush fire
goleta
KEYT
santa barbara county fire department
UC Santa Barbara Police

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content