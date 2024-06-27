Summertime Concerts in the Park provide free entertainment during tough economic times

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At a time when money is tight and big vacations may be on the back burner, free summertime entertainment has become one of the most popular offerings on the Central Coast.

Tonight, Concerts in the Park starts off in Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara. A crowd of about 2,000 is expected.

This year it will be scheduled for five shows over seven weeks. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department and the PARC Foundation are committed to these community shows with no fees.

The attendees say it is anticipated every year because of its free cost and family friendly atmosphere.

The events are alcohol-free. There is a playground nearby for children. The viewing is in a sweeping grass setting with the stage on one side and the ocean on the other.

Parking is also free on Cabrillo Blvd.

Those attending come out early in the day with their blankets and chairs to secure their favorite spots and come back later with food and beverages for a dinner setting, music and dancing.

Many stop by a local store or restaurant for their food which has, in turn, been an economic boost for those businesses.

The first show will be The Tearaways, featuring British pop and Beatles songs.

Several cities on the Central Coast including Goleta will also offer a schedule of free shows throughout the summer.

