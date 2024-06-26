Fire crews responded to garbage truck fire on Garden Street in Santa Barbara Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a Marborg garbage truck on fire in the 300 block of Garden Street Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, no injuries were reported at the scene and the fire involved both the engine and passenger compartments.

Flames have been extinguished and the fire is currently under investigation detailed the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Santa Barbara Public Works and Marborg crews diverted the foam used in the response from running into nearby storm drains shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Caltrans personnel at the scene confirmed with Your News Channel that there was no structural damage to the Garden Street off-ramp.