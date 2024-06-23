Crews stop forward progress of vegetation fire near former hazardous waste facility

CASMALIA, Calif. – Multiple fire agencies are responding to a vegetation fire that's burning in hills near the location a former hazardous waste facility and Vandenberg Space Force Base property, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.



The fire broke out at 10:50 a.m. on the 3300 block of NTU road, which is the address listed for the former Casmalia Resources Hazardous Waste Landfill, a 252-acre disposal facility that is now listed as a Superfund Site by the Environmental Protection Agency.



According to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman, the fire burned approximately 5-6 acres of grass and oak trees. Forward progress of the fire was stopped around 1 p.m. It did not burn any toxic or hazardous materials associated with the landfill.



County, state and federal firefighters are working to contain the fire, and online PG&E footage showed air crews attacking the fire within an hour of the first reports coming in.

Initial reports placed the fire on Vandenberg Space Force base property at Point Sal Road, but Santa Barbara County Fire confirmed the fire was actually burning on county land adjacent to the former hazardous waste facility. Federal firefighters from Vandenberg are assisting because the fire had the potential to affect their property.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.