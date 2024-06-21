Group of people rescued from sailboat as it approached breakwater in Santa Barbara Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A group of four to five people including children, were rescued without injury as their sailboat approached the breakwater near the Santa Barbara Harbor Friday.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department approached the situation from ashore and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol from the sea detailed the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol.

According to the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, everybody onboard the sailboat except one exited the sailboat and made it ashore to awaiting first responders, and the person who remained on the ailing vessel was brought safely ashore by responding Harbor Patrol personnel.

Everyone involved declined medical aid at the scene shared the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol.

Also on Friday, Santa Barbara Waterfront maintenance personnel extinguished two small fires on the wharf caused by improperly extinguished cigarettes explained the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol.

Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to a capsized sailboat associated with a sailing class in the Santa Barbara Harbor earlier on Friday before the water rescue.