Fire crews responded to car hauler on fire at the Nojoqui Summit of Highway 101 Monday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire teams responded to a car hauler on fire at the Najoqui Summit on Highway 101 Monday morning.

Around 2:03 a.m., fire crews were called out to a reported commercial vehicle fire off Highway 101 at the Najoqui Summit south of Buellton shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The car hauler was carrying four exotic cars and the driver was busy trying to put the fire out when firefighters arrived on the scene detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading to nearby brush and fully knocked the fire down at 2:36 a.m.

During the response, traffic was being diverted away from the incident at Buellton, but Caltrans' Quickmap shows that traffic was already down to one lane due to two construction sites in the area, a median barrier installation and pavement work north of Las Cruces.

The map below shows the location of those two current construction sites that are still impacting traffic on Highway 101.