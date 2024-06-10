Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews responded to car hauler on fire at the Nojoqui Summit of Highway 101 Monday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 12:03 pm
Published 12:17 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire teams responded to a car hauler on fire at the Najoqui Summit on Highway 101 Monday morning.

Around 2:03 a.m., fire crews were called out to a reported commercial vehicle fire off Highway 101 at the Najoqui Summit south of Buellton shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The car hauler was carrying four exotic cars and the driver was busy trying to put the fire out when firefighters arrived on the scene detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading to nearby brush and fully knocked the fire down at 2:36 a.m.

During the response, traffic was being diverted away from the incident at Buellton, but Caltrans' Quickmap shows that traffic was already down to one lane due to two construction sites in the area, a median barrier installation and pavement work north of Las Cruces.

The map below shows the location of those two current construction sites that are still impacting traffic on Highway 101.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
santa barbara county
santa barbara county fire department
vehicle fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content