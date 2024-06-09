Pickleball tournament benefit Mosaic Collective

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some people spent the Sunday playing pickleball for a cause.

The Mosaic Collective hosted its first "Dink for Disabilities Pickleball Tournament" on the Municipal Courts in Santa Barbara.

It benefits the nonprofit therapy clinic that provides holistic and therapeutic services to people with physical challenges, including families that might not be able to afford the care.

Mosaic Therapy Collective Executive Director Sharon MacDonald took part.

"It's an incredible community. It's super inclusive. It's one of those sports you can never judge a book by its cover. I love this sport cause i can play out here with my dad who just turned 70. We play with my nieces and nephews."

Julie Lopp said she loves to play everyday.

"You meet different people, I get out every day, then I go back home and work. But I can get out that evening for another game. It's just it's just the best kind of activity," said Lopp.

Organizers helped people find partners to play.

Everyone had a chance to sponsor a player and to bid on silent auction items.