Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Pickleball tournament benefit Mosaic Collective

Pickleball tournament benefits Mosaic nonprofit
By
today at 9:19 pm
Published 9:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some people spent the Sunday playing pickleball for a cause.

The Mosaic Collective hosted its first "Dink for Disabilities Pickleball Tournament" on the Municipal Courts in Santa Barbara.

It benefits the nonprofit therapy clinic that provides holistic and therapeutic services to people with physical challenges, including families that might not be able to afford the care.

Mosaic Therapy Collective Executive Director Sharon MacDonald took part.

"It's an incredible community. It's super inclusive. It's one of those sports you can never judge a book by its cover. I love this sport cause i can play out here with my dad who just turned 70. We play with my nieces and nephews."

Julie Lopp said she loves to play everyday.

"You meet different people, I get out every day, then I go back home and work. But I can get out that evening for another game. It's just it's just the best kind of activity," said Lopp.

Organizers helped people find partners to play.

Everyone had a chance to sponsor a player and to bid on silent auction items.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content