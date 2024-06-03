Historic Italian Stone Pines will be cut down in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara is cutting down select Italian Stone Pines because officials said they’re unsafe and at risk of falling over.

Five trees on the 300-800 blocks of East Anapamu Street will be taken out due to the unleveled sidewalk, damaged roads and decay. The city said drought and diseases are compromising the trees’ roots system. Side walks and road closures will be in effect while crews remove the trees.

A recent lab testing identified Phytophthora root rot in the aged trees.

The planting of the trees date back as far as 1908 and have grown to be an renowned staple in Santa Barbara.