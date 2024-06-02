First responders conduct water rescue Sunday afternoon near Haskell’s Beach in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – First responders are currently helping with a water rescue near Haskell's Beach in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews helped a kayak with two people in distress and made contact with them to bring them ashore for evaluation with an original call time of 1:32 p.m., detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

