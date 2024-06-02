Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

First responders conduct water rescue Sunday afternoon near Haskell’s Beach in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 2:22 pm
Published 2:14 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – First responders are currently helping with a water rescue near Haskell's Beach in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews helped a kayak with two people in distress and made contact with them to bring them ashore for evaluation with an original call time of 1:32 p.m., detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
beach safety
KEYT
sands beach
santa barbara county fire department
Santa Barbara County Fire Water Rescue
water rescue

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content