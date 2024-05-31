Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Two people transported with moderate injuries following head-on collision on Highway 154 Friday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 1:04 pm
Published 1:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were transported with moderate injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road early Friday morning.

First responders were called to the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup truck with one man inside and a Chumash Casino bus carrying 20 people detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the driver of the truck and one female passenger of the bus were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via ambulances with moderate injuries.

Image

The initial call time of the incident was 11:25 p.m. Thursday evening and Highway 154 was closed in both directions as part of the response shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Highway 154 is now fully reopened to traffic.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
highway 154
KEYT
santa barbara county
santa barbara county fire department
traffic collision

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content