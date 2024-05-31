Two people transported with moderate injuries following head-on collision on Highway 154 Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were transported with moderate injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road early Friday morning.

First responders were called to the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup truck with one man inside and a Chumash Casino bus carrying 20 people detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the driver of the truck and one female passenger of the bus were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via ambulances with moderate injuries.

The initial call time of the incident was 11:25 p.m. Thursday evening and Highway 154 was closed in both directions as part of the response shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Highway 154 is now fully reopened to traffic.