Veteran and Carpinteria farmer celebrates 95th birthday on Memorial Day

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-A veteran and a Carpinteria farmer is turning 95 on Memorial Day.

Rodney Chow, who named his recent autobiography "American as Apple Pie" will be celebrating on the final day of his estate sale at Bright Spring Ranch in Carpinteria.

"it is unbelievable I will be 95 on Monday almost 100 years old, I never thought I would live to 70. The best advice I can give to everybody is I never smoke and I don't take alcohol," said Chow."

He also credits his late mother who was healthy when he was born.

Chow proudly said he just passed his driving test.

His Carpinteria property called "Bright Spring Ranch" is in escrow.

The retired farmer, engineer, and realtor and Army veteran said he chose to move into a senior living residence after seeing an old farmers market friend there visiting family.

His estate continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and there may be birthday cake at the ranch in Carpinteria near the polo fields.

Visitors can follow the yellow signs to get there in Carpinteria or visit https://www.estatesales.net for directions.