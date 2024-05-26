Butterflies Alive! take flight at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History exhibit
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Butterflies Alive exhibit opened this week in Santa Barbara.
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is hosting Butterflies Alive! in the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion.
More than two dozen tropical species are fluttering around visitors.
Our own news channel videographer David Aguilar-Soto shared video during a holiday weekend trip to the exhibit with his kids.
The show flies through Sept 2.
For more information visit https://sbnature.org