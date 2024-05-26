Artists put finishing touches on i Madonnari creations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Artists spent the weekend putting the finishing touches on their chalk designs at i Madonnari.

The goal is to have them complete on Memorial Day, the final day of the 38th i Madonnari Italian Street Paining Festival.

Featured artists are close to the Old Mission Santa Barbara steps.

The money raised from the sponsored squares benefits the Children's Creative Project.

A substitute teachers said art education means a lot to her and her students.

"I also believe that art is great in general, it is a gift and children can use their gifts to reach others and just to have fun," said Jessica Kennedy.

She said she has worked with abused children who communicate things that have happened to them through their artwork.

Her square is sponsored by a locals celebrating a family members 20th birthday.

There is also a stage for live music and food trucks on the mission grounds.

Fore more information visit https://www.ccp.sbceo.org