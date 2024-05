SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Music filled the air during a benefit for Sarah House in Santa Barbara

Spencer The Gardner, The English Beat, Queentide and Young Santa performed for the crowd at the second annual Waula Festival.

They performed on a sparkling stage at El Presido on Saturday night.

All of the money raised goes to the hospice facility on Modoc Road.

For more information visit https://www.sarahhousesb.com