Monty Roberts to share his horse training methods during “The Movement” symposium in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. – Monty Roberts just celebrated his 89th birthday and even with his walking sticks he shows no sign of slowing down.

These days it is not unusual to see the bestselling author of "The Man Who Listens To Horses," spending time with deer outside his Solvang home.

A once Wild Mustang named Shy Boy lives on his ranch, too.

As a teen, Roberts watched the body language of wild horses in Nevada while rounding up Mustangs for a Salinas Rodeo.

Since then, he has shown the world how horses, like Shy Boy, will "Join Up" and start wearing saddles without someone breaking their spirits by using violence.

"That the use of force to demand from the horse is absolutely out of the question for me," said Roberts, " No hitting, no forcing, no pain of any kind."

Roberts's wife, Pat, who still rides in rodeos and his daughter, Debbie Loucks, are looking for more instructors to carry on his legacy in the United States, like they do all around the world.

That's why they are inviting people to their Flag Is Up Farms in June for the annual symposium called "The Movement,"

"Horses don't need us God grows their food around us, so their motivation is pressure off, release of work, being trustworthy that is a complete different set of principles it is a wonderful thing to teach," said Loucks.

Visitors will learn from the star of the new documentary" The Cowboy and The Queen "

They became fast friends after he mistook her majesty for a groom.

"She said did you have it against me that i was a groom and i said no i dont have it against you aty all i love it," said Roberts.

Roberts became an honorary member of the Royal Victorian Order.

And while winning over naysayers at Windsor Castle the Queen said she preferred he keep his cowboy hat on.

"She said you leave your hat on when you are in uniform and she said Monty I dub this your uniform."

James Dean, on the other hand, liked his hat off and said so while they filmed "East of Eden."

"He threw it in the bushes there and the director said where is his hat, it was a funny old hat to make it look like one of the workers which I was, the director said 'okay.'"

Dean died on his way to visit Roberts when he crashed his Porsche Spyder near San Luis Obispo.

Roberts father put him to work in films after he won his first Rodeo trophy at the age of 4 on a horse named Ginger.

"He started off as a stunt boy, so he saw some of the best actors and actresses that there were in the 30s 40s 50s and 40s was the heyday of movies with cowboys kids and dogs and a horse," said Loucks.

Around that tender age, his tough father did something he will never forget.

"My father sent him to the dog food factory to kill him without my knowledge, I was devastated," said Roberts.

The Cal Poly grad doesn't want to be called a whisperer but rather a "horse gentler."

And rather than breaking horses he has started countless champions in the ring and on the track.

His way applies to people, too, including 47 foster kids and veterans with post-traumatic stress.

"Everybody can learn what I have learned, just open your mind and think about it, take violence away from relationships in your life," said Roberts.

When Roberts is surrounded by his prized possessions in his saloon or surrounded by deer outside his front door the stories seem to flow.

" I think it is because what if you had lived this life wouldn't you feel wonderful about it and you want to tell everyone about it," said Roberts.

For more information about The Movement 2024 this June21-23, visit https://montyroberts.com

Your News Channel will have more on Roberts this week on the news.