i Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival fill grounds of Old Mission Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Chalk artists are creating masterpieces at the 37th i Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival.

Street painters known as Madonnari in Italy started created their works of art on Friday in and around the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

The 37th festival serves as a fundraiser for art and education programs put on by the Children's Creative Project.

Featured artists are located by the steps of the mission.

"I love this event, I mean, it's so wonderful, such a great atmosphere with all these artistic people together," said artist Clare Carey, who was starting to look covered in black chalk.

"We're having a great time, so we just get it done, have fun, appreciate it for what it is now and accept that it will change and probably disappear soon," said Emily Hoeflinger

The artists are sponsored by local businesses.

They will continue to work through the weekend.

They should be completed by Memorial Day .

Visitors are also enjoying live entertainment on the festival stage and all kinds of food from food trucks on the festival grounds.

For more information visit https://www.ccp.sbceo.org