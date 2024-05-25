Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Former Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover reflects on IV Tragedy

Former Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kelly Hoover reflects on Isla Vista Tragedy 10 years later
By
today at 5:23 pm
Published 5:21 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Friday, May 23, 2014, Santa Barbara Sheriff's  Public Information Officer Kelly Hoover learned a troubled 22-year-old city college drop-out had fatally stabbed 3 people and then fatally shot 3 more. 

"I had been with the Sheriff's Office for just a year when the Isla Vista incident happened and it was really, really terrible," said Hoover.

The former TV reporter only had preliminary information to share.

"What I remember most about it is I had so many people that wanted information and they wanted you to tell them something because everyone was grasping for any bit of information, but we really didn't have any," said Hoover.

The killer had been on the radar of campus police who had gotten a call from his mother.

For hours Hoover took questions.

"As the new Sheriff's Public Information Officer at a time, for something that big, it was just a real challenge, first of all to take in what had happened, and what was happening and all the people it had impacted and be the person who was supposed to be telling people facts when you really didn't have facts and the ones you had weren't vetted, yet, so it was just a big big night of just sadness and also just responsibility."

She called it a life-changing experience and said her heart goes out to those who lost loved ones marking this tragic anniversary, too.

I remember driving to Isla Vista and hearing all the ambulances that were rushing there and it did change me forever, also being a mom and having students in college, you realize how hard it is; you finally get them to that point and then to get a call like that and have something happen to them there when you finally get them to college experience is hard to even imagine."

Hoover said she holds her kids a bit tighter knowing anything can happen.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
isla vista
isla vista tragedy
KEYT
ucsb

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content