Farmer and author Rodney Chow prepares for estate sale in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-A familiar face at local farmers markets is holding an estate sale that starts Friday.

Rodney Chow, who turns 95 on Memorial Day, just moved to Wood Glen Hall in Santa Barbara.

The retired farmer, engineer and realtor has been sorting through his prized possessions.

His Carpinteria property called Bright Spring Ranch is already in escrow so he is holding an estate sale.

The fifth generation California joked that he saved items for his children that they don't want or have room for in their homes.

The has collected art, artifacts, albums, antiques and even a Brownie camera.

"It is really hard to give up I have no choice, I don't have any room to put it in, but if I had room I wouldn't give up a single thing," said Chow.

Glenda Jackson and her team is handling the estate sale that starts at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

"Rodney is wonderful, it is a huge eclectic collection of native American artifacts, it is antique Chinese clothing, it is up here on 5 acres in Carp, it is kind of a dream sale," said Jackson.

There are also toys Chow's children used to play with and Chinese furniture and china that has been in the family.

Your News Channel will have on the birthday boy and the sale this holiday weekend.

You can follow the yellow signs near the polo fields or get directions in Carpinteria or visit https://www.estatesales.net.