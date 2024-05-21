Skip to Content
Contempt motion continued in bankruptcy case involving Wendy McCaw

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- A judge continued a contempt motion hearing in the bankruptcy case involving Wendy McCaw.

The owner of the Santa Barbara News Press filed for Chaper 11 last summer.

When attorneys appeared to be finger-pointing over access to the historic two-story newspaper building on Anacapa Street and the printing facility in Goleta the presiding judge asked "Why am I here?"

The attorneys appeared via zoom. McCaw was not present.

The judge asked the attorneys on both sides to work out an arrangement to safely access the buildings that are not insured.

If they can do so by Friday the judge will drop the continued hearing to be held in a Santa Ana courtroom on Friday May 24, at 11 a.m.

The contents of the building are slated to go up for auction.

They are valued between $175,000 and $200,000.

