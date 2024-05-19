Senior (citizens) Prom held in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Girls Inc. and the Seniors Social Group of Carpinteria hosted a senior prom.

But it wasn't for high school seniors.

These seniors have a little more life experience.

Organizers also crowned a king and queen.

They crowned Johannah Lockwood Prom Queen and our former News Channel colleagues Durrell Brown Prom King.

Seniors danced the night away on Saturday.

This is the second prom put on by the group in Carpinteria.

Members believe social connections help people live longer and healthier lives.