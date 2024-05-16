Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Public Library receives innovation grant

Pixabay
By
Published 1:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library has been selected for the Library Innovation Lab Grant Award.

The $5,500 grant will allow library staff to brainstorm and implement various programs. The programs will be specifically focused on the needs of immigrants and fostering a more inclusive community. Each participant in the grant will have between March and December to create and execute their project.

“We strongly believe in a Library that serves every member of our community, and we thank California Humanities for recognizing our talented and diverse Library staff,” said Lisa Gonzalez, Supervising Librarian for Outreach.

The Santa Barbara Public Library's goal is to celebrate cultural diversity by hosting multicultural events. The Library Innovation Lab Grant will help the library's goal in fostering a diverse, multicultural community.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Allison Winslow

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content