Santa Barbara Public Library receives innovation grant

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library has been selected for the Library Innovation Lab Grant Award.

The $5,500 grant will allow library staff to brainstorm and implement various programs. The programs will be specifically focused on the needs of immigrants and fostering a more inclusive community. Each participant in the grant will have between March and December to create and execute their project.

“We strongly believe in a Library that serves every member of our community, and we thank California Humanities for recognizing our talented and diverse Library staff,” said Lisa Gonzalez, Supervising Librarian for Outreach.

The Santa Barbara Public Library's goal is to celebrate cultural diversity by hosting multicultural events. The Library Innovation Lab Grant will help the library's goal in fostering a diverse, multicultural community.