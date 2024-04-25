Skip to Content
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 DUI murders of two victims on Cathedral Oaks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced on Wednesday that Andrew Burgher, 34, of Santa Barbara pled guilty to two counts of 2nd degree murder.

The DA's office said the charges stem from October 26, 2021, when Burgher was driving a Toyota 4Runner for Uber Eats, traveling roughly 90mph in a 40mph zone eastbound on Cathedral Oaks past Dara Road, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 when he struck a Ford Mustang from behind – sending that car careening into a parked truck.

The Ford Mustang was driven by Gilberto Arteaga with his passenger, Silvia Velasco, who were both pronounced dead on scene after emergency personnel arrived, said the DA's office.

Burgher's sentencing is set for June 13 in Department 1 in front of the Honorable Jean Dandona.

Based on his guilty pleas, the DA's office said Burgher will be sentenced to 15 years to life in State Prison.

District Attorney John Savrnoch said, “The dangers of drinking and driving are now notorious, and when the actions of an individual so egregiously endanger the public resulting in a death, our office will not hesitate to prosecute those perpetrators with murder. Thank you, California Highway Patrol, for their exceptional investigation and the Prosecution Team consisting of Michelle Mossembekker and Kevin Weichbrod for their tireless efforts in holding this individual accountable for this horrendous crime.”

