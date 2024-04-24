Santa Barbara Fair & Expo offers double the thrills and double the fun

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – People lined up to get discount admission and ride tickets to the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo on Wednesday, and this year they have three more days than usual to enjoy.

For the first time, the fair will be in town for two long weekends.

The fair opens Thursday April 28 and will operate Thursday through Sunday this week and then Friday through Sunday May 3-5 next week.

That's why the poster art says "Double Thrill Double Fun."

Christ Ligrano plans to bring his kids to the fair for the first time and has it all planned out with rides and fair food.

"Sometimes you get like the deep fried ice cream or the really weird things. Funnel cake was a big one, right? Yeah," said Ligrano.

"This one really wants to do the drop," said Ligrano, referring to his daughter. "So we'll probably do the drop."

For more information visit https://earlwarren.com.