Pascucci Italian Restaurant hosts Summer Solstice Celebration fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Pascucci Italian Restaurant hosted an annual Summer Solstice fundraiser.

People dressed up in Solstice attire to attend Celebrity Bartender Night.

Money raised from the bar will be donated to the Summer Solstice Celebration from June 21-23, 2024.

DJ Darla Bea said money and volunteers are needed to make Solstice Parade floats and costumes at the workshop on Garden St.

"Attend the parade, go to the festival in the park, and give us a little bit of money," said Darla Bea.

Solstice Executive Director Penny Little also invited everyone to the upcoming Solstice exhibit at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

The show entitled "Here Comes The Sun" celebrating 50 years of Santa Barbara Summer Solstice opens Thursday, May 2.

For more information visit https://www.solsticeparade.com